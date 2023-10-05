It seems that the return of the Uruguayan attacker is approaching, Rodrigo Aguirrewith the Monterrey Soccer Club, this after recovering from his muscle injury that kept him away from the fields for several weeks.
According to information from the journalist Multimedia Sports, Felipe Galindomentions that the South American attacker has already overcome his long injury and returned to training alongside the group, so the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz He will now be able to count on the player, even if it is just for a few minutes in the next match against FC Juárez.
It was two months that Rodrigo Aguirre He was absent from the courts after that injury in the tournament of the Leagues Cup 2023where in the first game against Royal Salt Lakeonly completed 17 minutes of play and was substituted due to that inconvenience, thus missing the rest of the tournament and the six games that the Pandilla has played since then in the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The presence of the forward would arrive at a key moment, after the multiple absences of the Gang in the offensive sector, so the team will welcome his return, since they have suffered a lot in the attack.
It is expected that his return to the field of play will be little by little, so it seems difficult for him to be a starter upon his return to action, but without a doubt it could be an important boost in the first instance.
