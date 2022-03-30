Monterrey has experienced a real roller coaster in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The Monterrey team started the season on the wrong foot and had a disappointing performance in the Club World Cup. The poor results resulted in the dismissal of Javier Aguirre and the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich. In his second stage at the helm of Rayados, ‘El Rey Midas’ had three wins in a row. In the most recent duel, the Clásico Regio, the albiazul team fell resoundingly against Tigres, their main rival.
Monterrey is currently in seventh place in the general classification with 15 points from ten games. With a game pending, Rayados will seek to have a strong closing to find an advantageous place in the playoffs or seek direct classification to the league among the first four places in the table. In this context, the royal squad has just received great news: it would bring back one of its best players for the duel against Toluca, pending matchday 4.
Rogelio Funes Mori, Monterrey’s all-time top scorer, could return to activity with Monterrey next Wednesday, April 6 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium against the Red Devils. ‘El Mellizo’ played his last match with Rayados on March 5 in the victory against América by a score of 2-1. Funes Mori scored the winning goal over the Eagles in the 49th minute, but had to be substituted in the 71st minute due to physical discomfort.
In the current season, Rogelio Funes Mori has played seven games and has scored three goals. The soccer player was rediscovering the best version of himself when he suffered the injury against America. The Argentine naturalized Mexican striker will become a true reinforcement for Monterrey for the closing of the tournament.
