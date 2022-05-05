The bad news continues for the Monterrey Football Club and it is that they will continue without being able to count on Rogelio Funes Mori for the repechage match due to the fact that he is still not 100% recovered from the left knee injury that he suffered and that left him out of the court since matchday 10 of the regular phase, for which he may not return to activity at present tournament if the albiazul box is eliminated.
The Argentine naturalized Mexican striker is recovering from an arthroscopy on his left knee to which he was subjected on April 21 and two weeks later he has been gradually reintegrated into training, but as a precaution it would be without being taken into account by Victor Manuel Vucetichso they will have to face the reclassification match against Atlético de San Luis without him.golden twin‘.
With this game there will be nine games that the player will miss since his injury. since he has not participated with the Gang since last day 9 of the Clausura 2022 tournament against Club América when it was the debut of the ‘king midas‘ on the bench.
On that March 5, the attacker collaborated with a score in the ‘Steel Giant’ and came off the bench at minute 71. In the regular phase, Funes Mori He was present in seven commitments, starting six times and scoring three goals.
It is expected that the striker will be back if the Sultana del Norte team manages to advance to the next round, for now it will not be risky and Vincent Jansen he would continue to replace him in attack.
