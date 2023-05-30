The unfortunate fall of La Pandilla caused the dismissal of the technician Victor Manuel Vucetichwho had achieved a record of points, however, the way in which they were eliminated by the university students caused the discontent of the great spheres, for which the sports director, Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegafrom the post-elimination press conference hinted that King Midas would be off the bench.

For now the royals do not have a strategist, although there is strong talk that the Argentine Fernando Ortiz could be the replacement, after being left out of the Americawho was also fired in the semifinals.

The numbers of Víctor Manuel Vucetich in his second stage with #striped 5️⃣4️⃣ Games

3️⃣2️⃣ Wins

1️⃣2️⃣ Ties

1️⃣0️⃣ Losses Is his departure from the club a good decision?#LigaMX pic.twitter.com/gpuQhXhfSF – Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) May 28, 2023

Given this scenario, it is very likely that before planning all this they will have to choose the new helmsman, but for now the board contemplates that they will not go out to the beaches of Cancun as on other occasions and the preseason would be held in El Barrial.

What is scheduled for striped are their meetings of the League Cup. The albiazul box is in the Group 2 West Region and will start his participation on Wednesday, July 26 before the Royal Salt Lake and then, on Sunday July 30, it will collide with the Seattle Sounders. The Group Phase of the tournament will be played between July 21 and 31.

There are already schedules for Rayados in Leagues Cup. pic.twitter.com/ZRAgJYdDWg — San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) April 28, 2023

On the other hand, last Friday May 26, alfonso gonzalez he underwent right ankle surgery and arthroscopy to repair the meniscus in his left knee, pending recovery time. From the outset, it was mentioned that Ponchito will receive a medical assessment from specialists in two weeks to finally give the prognosis, although some media mention that it could take up to six months, which would make A2023 completely lost.