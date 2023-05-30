Having signed a great semester in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, was of little use to Rayados, since he ended up being eliminated by his staunch rival in the semifinals and to top it off, the cats were crowned once again, gaining even more distance in Regarding league titles.
The unfortunate fall of La Pandilla caused the dismissal of the technician Victor Manuel Vucetichwho had achieved a record of points, however, the way in which they were eliminated by the university students caused the discontent of the great spheres, for which the sports director, Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegafrom the post-elimination press conference hinted that King Midas would be off the bench.
For now the royals do not have a strategist, although there is strong talk that the Argentine Fernando Ortiz could be the replacement, after being left out of the Americawho was also fired in the semifinals.
The Monterrey soccer players are currently on vacation, so for now there is no exact information on how they will carry out the preseason, nor against which teams they will be measured, however, they must appear again on June 8 in Santiago, Nuevo León to carry out the physical and medical tests.
Given this scenario, it is very likely that before planning all this they will have to choose the new helmsman, but for now the board contemplates that they will not go out to the beaches of Cancun as on other occasions and the preseason would be held in El Barrial.
It is known that the Opening 2023 will start until next Friday, June 30, but will be interrupted after the first three dates of the League Cupthe first edition of the tournament that will face the clubs of the MX League and the MLS.
What is scheduled for striped are their meetings of the League Cup. The albiazul box is in the Group 2 West Region and will start his participation on Wednesday, July 26 before the Royal Salt Lake and then, on Sunday July 30, it will collide with the Seattle Sounders. The Group Phase of the tournament will be played between July 21 and 31.
For now there has been no news of ups and downs, it only remains on hold if the Paraguayan celso ortiz will renew his contract or finally leave, the same case with Jesus Gallardowithout forgetting that there is talk of a possible game of the Colombian Duvan Vergara.
On the other hand, last Friday May 26, alfonso gonzalez he underwent right ankle surgery and arthroscopy to repair the meniscus in his left knee, pending recovery time. From the outset, it was mentioned that Ponchito will receive a medical assessment from specialists in two weeks to finally give the prognosis, although some media mention that it could take up to six months, which would make A2023 completely lost.
