Monterrey has one of the most powerful squads in all of Liga MX. However, despite its strength, the team was not able to reach the grand final of Mexican soccer in the Apertura 2022 tournament. The squad led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich had a great performance in the regular phase of the competition, but it was eliminated by Pachuca in the semifinals.
Everything indicates that there will not be many movements in the team for Clausura 2023. José Antonio Noriega, the institution’s new sports director, came out to deny the rumors that Rogelio Funes Mori was out of Rayados. According to the most recent reports, one of “Tato’s” priorities is to renew the contract of one of his greatest figures: Maximiliano Meza.
According to a report by Canal 6 Deportes, Monterrey wants Meza to stay in the institution for two more years. The contract of the Argentine World Cup will expire in December 2023, so from now on the albiazul board seeks to extend his relationship with the ‘Artist’.
Maxi Meza arrived at Rayados in January 2019 from Independiente de Avellaneda. The attacker from General Paz, Argentina, has played a total of 165 games, scored 25 goals and provided 21 assists with the Sultana del Norte team.
The 29-year-old has won one Liga MX, one Copa MX and two Concacaf Champions Leagues with Rayados.
