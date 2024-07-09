Esteban Andrada is close to leaving Rayados of Monterrey This same market, as it has aroused the interest of the Rome of Italy and this already has the board of directors Tattoo Noriega working on a possible replacement.
The Argentine goalkeeper could be reunited with Daniele de Rossi after his time in Boca Juniorswho now serves as coach of The wolf and that he would have requested the 33-year-old goalkeeper for his role as an experienced goalkeeper.
Faced with this situation, it was in the America Cup where Striped would have set his next target, in case the departure of Andrada; however, this will only happen if Roma put on the table the amount desired for their goalkeeper.
The priority objective for the goal of Striped is Rafael Romothe goalkeeper of Venezuela that shone in the America Cup and which captured several spotlights, which put him in the orbit of some South American teams.
In accordance with Marca newspaperhe Monterrey would have already probed the environment of Rafael Romowho is a member of the Catholic University of Ecuador; However, his transfer seems complicated because the objective of the Monterrey team is to keep Andrada for the next semester.
Even, Tattoo Noriega The Argentine goalkeeper is still working on his new contract; however, the tempting offer from European football would cloud any possibility of him staying in Mexico, if it materialises.
Rafael Romo, 34, has a lower value a million dollarsas it appears on the portal of Transfer market with just 500 thousand dollarsdue to his age and the team he plays for, where the most valuable player does not exceed one and a half million dollars.
This would make it blunt in an affordable option and with an easy offer, in case he competes with another team from Argentina, where his name has also been mentioned.
