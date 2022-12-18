Monterrey continues to prepare for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich will undergo several changes in the tournament that is about to begin. Two midfield figures, Celso Ortiz and Matías Kranevitter, left the institution. However, Rayados opted for the hiring of two Mexican media outlets that will seek to gain a place in the ‘King Midas’ title scheme.
These elements are Jordi Cortizo, who shone last year with Puebla, and Omar Govea, a footballer who has spent his entire professional career in European football and who will experience his first adventure in Liga MX. Through their social networks, Rayados announced the hiring of Govea, an American youth squad, for the Clausura 2023.
Through a message on their networks, Monterrey welcomed their new player and stated that his arrival “fills them with enthusiasm.”
Omar Govea can play as a pivot and also as an inside midfielder. The 26-year-old player from San Luis Potosí trained in the lower ranks of América, was loaned to Mineros de Zacatecas, and made the leap to European soccer in mid-2015. The midfielder arrived at Porto B, but did not receive opportunities in the first team.
In mid-2017 he began a pilgrimage through different European soccer teams and began to make a name for himself in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron, Royal Antwerp and Zulte Waregem. After being left without a team for a few months, he signed with FC Voluntari of the Romanian first division in September 2022.
During Gerardo Martino’s process, he was considered in some friendly matches, but he was not a regular in El Tri.
Now he arrives in Monterrey on loan. Will he manage to stabilize his career or will he be a disappointing signing?
