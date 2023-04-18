Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Víctor Manuel Vucetich appeared at the media conference at the end of the match, Rayados vs. Santos Laguna, corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX, which ended in favor of the visitors 1-2.

The local, Club de Futbol Monterrey suffered the loss of its starting goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, for receiving a red card against Club América at the Azteca. Last night Luis Cárdenas entered his place but only saw part-time activity due to suffering a knee to the nose.

Cárdenas left his goal to attack a ball that Diego Medina tried to save, however the speed of the play caused a severe shock and therefore the duel had to stop for a few minutes, as the goalkeeper was left on the grass and with blood in the face.

For his safety, the coach, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, determined to let him out before the complement to have the rookie, Fernando Daniel Hernández, what remained of the commitment. At a press conference he confirmed that his goalkeeper had a broken nose.