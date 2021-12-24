Possibility for @Stripes?

The directive of @Blue Cross offered to @ Luis3Romo to Monterrey in exchange for just over 5MDD or one of their top soccer players (Mexican team).

Romo has a one-year contract and it is time to get something out of him or it will go “for free”.

They like? ? pic.twitter.com/1EpLSWrYVw

– Diego Armando Medina ✋ (@DiegoArmaMedina) December 23, 2021