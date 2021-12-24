Monterrey had another semester of failure, at least in the Liga Mx, after the important investment made by the club to once again build the most valuable squad in Mexico, the team led by Javier Aguirre was only able to win the title of the CONCACAF Champions League, however in the local tournament, they said goodbye in the quarterfinals at the hands of the champion Atlas.
Now, forced to fight for the league title and with the goal of having a historic participation in the club world championship, Monterrey seriously thinks about reinforcing its squad and although they have ruled out stellar international signings, they do have the best footballers in the market in mind. local, including Luis Romo and Alexis Vega.
As for Romo, it has been offered by Cruz Azul to Rayados in exchange for 5 million dollars, this with the intention of preventing the Mexican from leaving the club free at the end of 2022, the regios analyze the viability and usefulness of a signing as Luis’s. For his part, the player who most interests him in Monterrey is Alexis Vega, who is negotiable and Javier Aguirre likes a lot, in Rayados they see Vega as a more useful piece today than Janssen or Campbell, who aim to leave the club.
