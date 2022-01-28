Maximiliano Meza was one of the two Rayados de Monterrey players who was called up by the Argentine National Team to face the Conmebol qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, the 29-year-old attacker was not even considered by Lionel Scaloni. to be on the substitute bench in the match against Chile. Several rumors began to emerge due to his absence in this commitment.
According to information from the TNT Sports chain, Maxi Meza was not considered for the match against La Roja because he would have presented physical discomfort the night before the duel. The Monterrey player would have presented a picture made up of fever, vomiting and diarrhea, which could indicate a possible contagion of COVID-19.
Meza reportedly had a negative result in the diagnostic test, but the Albiceleste medical staff would perform another test on him in the following days to ensure the result. In case the player tests positive in the second test, this would represent a hard blow for Rayados, since the start of the 2022 Club World Cup is just around the corner.
The Monterrey team will debut in the international tournament next Saturday, February 5, against Al-Ahly. For this duel, the team led by Javier Aguirre will not be able to count on Duván Vergara, who was seriously injured last weekend against Cruz Azul. Meza’s loss for this tournament would be a huge blow to Rayados’ aspirations in the competition.
#Rayados #trouble #reason #Maxi #Meza #called #Argentinas #match #Chile
Leave a Reply