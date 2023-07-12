Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Jonathan Gonzalez takes his participation with the Rayados de Monterrey in the tournament as a revenge Opening 2023 of Liga Mx. He mexican player plans to prosper this new chance now under the orders of Fernando Ortiz to return to the Mexican team.

«This is an opportunity that I have to make the most of, I am aware of where I am standing and the truth is that I am very grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me. I know what I have to answer and I have to make the most of it and enjoy it more than anything,” he said at a press conference today.

He midfielder 24-year-old opened up when asked if he regrets having decided to represent the Mexico national team before the United States national teamduring the World Cup cycle of Juan Carlos Osoriowho used it very little towards the Russia World Cup 2018.

Jonathan González in practice for the Mexican National Team

Jonathan Gonzalez said he made a “decision lightly” when given the opportunity to be a part of the TricolorHowever the former soccer player of the Rays of the Necaxa, Roosters of Querétaro, Raya2 Expansion and of the Minnesota United does not consider it a mistake to have chosen the three above the U.S. SoccerHe will even work hard to wear the Mexican National Team shirt again.”

Jonathan González in a Rayados game

«No, of course not, I am not sorry at all, everything is a process, you learn from everything and well, trying to get the best shape to be able to help the team as a result of that, hopefully and also be able to wear the shirt of the Mexican team again, concluded.