In the middle of entry and exit operations in Rayados de Monterreythis summer one that seemed forgotten was added, because Duvan Vergara He reported with the team for the preseason and made himself available to Fernando Ortiz.
The Colombian, barely 27 years old, returned after his loan in Santos Lagunawhere he started well, but ended up being erased from the starting lineup, so now the board headed by Tato Noriega got to work to resolve his contractual situation.
And Vergara still has one year left on his contract with Stripedso any transfer looks complicated and this adds to the need to sell it, to comply with the limit of foreigners allowed in the Liga MX.
Everything seems to indicate that Striped is hours away from terminating the contract Duvan Vergaraso they will settle his salary for the last year of his contract and he will have to look for a new team, either within Liga MX or outside.
This information was shared by journalist Fernando Esquivel, who announced that only legal details remain to make his departure from the club official, after the Council approved the termination of his contract.
This would confirm Duvan Vergara as one of the worst signings in recent history Rayados de Monterreyat least in the economic aspect, but also in terms of expectations, since he arrived as one of the great promises of Colombian soccer.
After an outstanding time in the Cali Americain 2021 Striped disbursed around 3 million dollars for a percentage of the letter of Duvan Vergaraa figure that he could not assert between injuries and loss of performance.
Last year he was on loan at Santos and now he will leave free, having received his entire salary in the three years he was in Mexico.
