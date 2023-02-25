Next Monday, February 27, Rayados visits León at the Nou Camp Stadium for the closing of Matchday 9, of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, where he will seek to continue his streak of consecutive victories having spun seven, with which he is at the top of the general table with 21 units.
technical director Victor Manuel Vucetich He seems to have found his ideal eleven, however, in the last week he announced that he would be making some changes to avoid muscle overload for his pupils, something that would do the team good when the second half of the semester approaches.
the uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre He continued to work separately from the rest due to a flu condition that he suffered during the week, without jeopardizing his trip to the Bajío, although without knowing if he would start or not.
Likewise, there were scares among the fans because it was thought that alfonso gonzalez He could have suffered something stronger that would put him out of action, since he had discomfort in his left knee from a blow, however, he works alongside his teammates and will be able to appear against La Fiera.
Similarly, the Colombian Duvan Vergara he recovered from fibrillar edema in the posterior thigh of his left leg, so he is also on the list of options for King Midas.
Therefore, La Pandilla has a full squad to seek victory against the Panzas Verdes, remembering that Eric Aguirre It has been reinstated for some time, leaving only those with more complicated issues such as the Ecuadorian Joao Rojaswho is still in his rehabilitation, the goalkeeper Luis ‘Mochis’ Cardenaswho presented chickenpox a week ago and is still isolated, and edson gutierrezwith a knee injury.
