Monterey broke the Apertura 2023 tournament market of the Liga MX and hired Sergio Canales and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona. According to the most recent reports, the board headed by José Antonio Noriega is interested in giving another blow of authority and adding another world-class figure to its ranks.
According to information from communicator Carlos Ponce de León, Rayados has already begun efforts to seek the signing of Carlos Vela, current LAFC player.
The Mexican attacker’s contract with the Angelenos expires in December 2023, according to Transfermarkt, so the Albiazul board would seek to seduce Carlos Vela.
According to this report, the Monterrey board would be traveling to Los Angeles in the coming days to open talks with the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad footballer.
On this visit, ‘Tato’ Noriega would present the sports project to Vela and would also make him a first salary offer.
This report from Diario Récord indicates that in the event that Vela does not accept Rayados’ proposal, the club’s intention will be to convince Javier Hernández to sign with them.
‘Chicharito’s contract also expires at the end of this year and he has not yet reached an agreement with the LA Galaxy to renew.
Monterrey is determined to continue strengthening its squad and will seek to bring in a quality forward for next season.
Do you like Carlos Vela or ‘Chicharito’ Hernández more?
#Rayados #stellar #signing #reinforce #squad