This Wednesday in the Ida semifinal between Pachuca and Rayados of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League, held at the Hidalgo Stadiumthe home side thrashed 5-2 thanks to a hat-trick from the Argentine Nico Ibanezmore goals from the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra and the spanish Pauline of the Sourcewith Hector Moreno Y louis romo Discounting for the visit, which suffered the expulsion of Erick Aguirre at minute 64.
Here are Monterrey’s five mistakes in the match:
His defensive stop surprised and failed
One of the great surprises of the match was the approach used by Victor Manuel Vucetichwho came out with his typical defense of four plus the Argentine Matthias Kranevitter In front of her. Therefore, King Midas came out with the desire to defend instead of going forward, which did not even work for him because he was thrashed. With this stopped, he left out Cesar Montesto the Argentine Maxi Meza and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, usual in your scheme. Therefore, despite having a team that many would like to have, he left much to be desired in his strategy.
The best defense took five goals against
The Gang He looked like the best defense of the semester with only 13 against, however, tonight he surprisingly took five, thanks to the terrible records of several players.
In the first goal, the entire defense, including the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andradalet the ball pass in the area so that Ibanez will finish alone In a second, Romario he won his back Jesus Gallardowho also missed the goal of Paulinus by not measuring the ball correctly. Likewise, in the maximum sentence suffered by Erick Sanchezeasily left all his markers as he advanced towards the royal area.
Erick Aguirre’s mistake when he was expelled
The score was 3-2, therefore, Monterey still had a chance to put up a fight, however, an unfortunate move came from Aguirrewho committed a hard tackle on the Colombian Marino Hinestroza, who had barely been in the field for five minutes. After review in VAR by the referee Cesar Palazuelos, the Tuzo youth squad went to the showers. From there, everything got complicated. Vucetichwho decided to defend himself with the admission of mounts and the Chilean sebastian vegaswhich didn’t even work for him.
Rogelio Funes Mori did not appear when he should
When it seemed that everything was against the royals, a thread of hope came because the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was wrong to commit a child criminal on Gallant, giving away the probability of a tie 3-3. already with the twin in the field, he made the decision to charge from the penalty spot due to his hierarchy and need to gain confidence, however, he charged it lousy so that the goalkeeper from Hidalgo stopped him and from there came the rest of the local goals.
Little power on offense and the absence of Rodrigo Aguirre
Despite goals from Dark Y bluntThe truth is that Monterey generated very little towards the front, as the Argentine German Berterame could hardly touch the ball, apart Rudolph Pizarro still far from being a solution and Funes Mori avoided the tie 3-3 by missing his penalty, standing out only the center of Alfonso Gonzalez in the goal of Darkas well as the constant work in the midfield of blunt and the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz. To all this the big question was why he did not give minutes to the Uruguayan Aguirre when throughout the semester he was a starter and he is a man who not only scores, but also creates.
#Rayados #mistakes #loss #Pachuca
