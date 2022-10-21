Here are Monterrey’s five mistakes in the match:

One of the great surprises of the match was the approach used by Victor Manuel Vucetichwho came out with his typical defense of four plus the Argentine Matthias Kranevitter In front of her. Therefore, King Midas came out with the desire to defend instead of going forward, which did not even work for him because he was thrashed. With this stopped, he left out Cesar Montesto the Argentine Maxi Meza and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, usual in your scheme. Therefore, despite having a team that many would like to have, he left much to be desired in his strategy.

ALL READY! @Tuzos receive to @Rayados in the first leg of the semifinal of the #LigaBBVAMX. Tough test for both. Who will take advantage before the return? pic.twitter.com/HuRHOOY72m – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 21, 2022

The Gang He looked like the best defense of the semester with only 13 against, however, tonight he surprisingly took five, thanks to the terrible records of several players.

In the first goal, the entire defense, including the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andradalet the ball pass in the area so that Ibanez will finish alone In a second, Romario he won his back Jesus Gallardowho also missed the goal of Paulinus by not measuring the ball correctly. Likewise, in the maximum sentence suffered by Erick Sanchezeasily left all his markers as he advanced towards the royal area.

Jesús Gallardo missed the marks of Romario Ibarra and Paulino de la Fuente in Pachuca’s second and third goals. pic.twitter.com/0Cj7HLjEJ5 – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) October 21, 2022

The score was 3-2, therefore, Monterey still had a chance to put up a fight, however, an unfortunate move came from Aguirrewho committed a hard tackle on the Colombian Marino Hinestroza, who had barely been in the field for five minutes. After review in VAR by the referee Cesar Palazuelos, the Tuzo youth squad went to the showers. From there, everything got complicated. Vucetichwho decided to defend himself with the admission of mounts and the Chilean sebastian vegaswhich didn’t even work for him.

Can someone explain to me what Erick AGUIRRE did???? I am very bad thought it seems that he had himself expelled pic.twitter.com/YBjl6oGphQ — 15R4 (@gaalreag) October 21, 2022

When it seemed that everything was against the royals, a thread of hope came because the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was wrong to commit a child criminal on Gallant, giving away the probability of a tie 3-3. already with the twin in the field, he made the decision to charge from the penalty spot due to his hierarchy and need to gain confidence, however, he charged it lousy so that the goalkeeper from Hidalgo stopped him and from there came the rest of the local goals.

REGRETTABLE! The starting striker of the National Team Rogelio Funes Mori misses his penalty against Ustari. pic.twitter.com/BRDKG8IQap – The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) October 21, 2022

Despite goals from Dark Y bluntThe truth is that Monterey generated very little towards the front, as the Argentine German Berterame could hardly touch the ball, apart Rudolph Pizarro still far from being a solution and Funes Mori avoided the tie 3-3 by missing his penalty, standing out only the center of Alfonso Gonzalez in the goal of Darkas well as the constant work in the midfield of blunt and the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz. To all this the big question was why he did not give minutes to the Uruguayan Aguirre when throughout the semester he was a starter and he is a man who not only scores, but also creates.