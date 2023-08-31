striped He played his pending game of Matchday 5 against Tolucahowever, his visit to the Nemesio Diez Stadiumin the Opening Tournament 2023, of the MX Leagueled him to add his second consecutive defeat in the league, remembering that he was the victim of Blue Cross on Date 6 by a score of 1-2 despite having played in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
It was enough for the Red Devils to be solitary Juan Pablo Dominguez to take the three points, also taking advantage of the fact that La Pandilla arrived with three casualties at the last moment: the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, Hector Moreno and Erick Aguirreall for physical discomfort.
This left los regios in tenth position in the general table with seven points, however, they must turn the page quickly because they still have a chance to improve their gait during the month of September when they face teams like Chivas, Saints Lagoon and his bitter rival, tigers.
Here is the schedule for their next five matches:
Sunday, September 3
Chivas vs. Rayados, Matchday 7
6:05 p.m., Akron Stadium
After fulfilling its pending commitment of Date 5, the royal team has to turn the page to focus on the Sacred Flock, a club that just last date lost the general leadership when visiting against Saints Lagoon. Despite this, the rojiblanco team remains the sub-leader, with four wins, one draw and one loss. In the last year, the people from Guadalajara have had a very difficult time for the albiazules because of their last five games, three have been wins for those from the Pearl of the West against one tie and one loss.
Fortunately for the pupils of the Argentine technical director Fernando Ortiz, Chivas He has only scored five goals in his last five games, one per game, so he is not being so forceful when he goes forward, having to depend on his goalkeeper several times, Miguel Jimenez.
Finally, the tano trust that Funes Mori I can already be ready for that match, same situation with aguirre and Dark.
Saturday, September 16
Rayados vs León, Matchday 8
7:00 p.m., BBVA Bancomer Stadium
One day after the Cry for Independence, now it is Monterrey’s turn to welcome the Panzas Verdes, current champions of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguebut who has suffered significant casualties such as that of the Chilean Victor Davila and the Colombian Yairo Moreno. Those led by the Argentine Nicolas Larcamon They are in ninth place with seven points, but they still have a lot of room for improvement, since they are usually a competitive team. For these dates it is probable that both the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre as ponchito gonzalez are ready to defend the royal shield.
Saturday, September 23
Tigres vs. Rayados, Matchday 9
9:00 p.m., University Stadium
The national month also brings with it the Classic Regalwhich was lived just recently in the League Cup 2023which culminated in the victory of La Pandilla by the minimum of the Spanish Sergio Canales in a controversial penalty that left many doubts. In this showdown of the northern rivalry, a reliable forecast can never be given because anything can happen. Without a doubt, the current Mexican soccer champion has an outstanding debt with his fans in the Volcanosince of the last three duels held in said building, Rayados has come out with two victories due to a draw in the league. Perhaps the cats can already have the French André-Pierre Gignac one hundred, while for La Pandilla he would only not have the already known loss of German Berterame.
Saturday, September 30
Rayados vs Santos Laguna, Matchday 10
BBVA Bancomer Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Monterrey’s activity in September comes to an end with the confrontation against Saints Lagoona duel that has also become a kind of classic because they play it with a lot of passion, remembering that they have already played the League finals and concachampions.
those of the uruguayan Paul Repetto They are not easy rivals either because even when they do not have the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, Gibran Lajud He has managed to cover his loss well, apart from they have a very dangerous attack with the three Colombians Harold Preciado, Emerson Rodriguez and Duvan Vergaraas well as the orchestrator, the Argentine Juan Brunetta. The last duel they experienced between them at El Gigante de Acero culminated in the victory of the locals 2-0.
Tuesday, October 3
Rayados vs Puebla, Matchday 11
Cuauhtémoc Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
The month of October begins for La Pandilla visiting The fringe. The camotero team was one of the first this semester to drop the guillotine, since it thanked Eduardo Arceafter an irregular start that had them in the penultimate place in the table, and although they added three after the loss of the helmsman, they remain in the same position, still deciding their strategist between Eduardo Fentanes, José Luis Sánchez Solá “El Chelis”the Argentinian Diego Cocca, Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrezamong others, despite the fact that gerardo espinoza He was the first chosen, who for now cannot lead by regulation after having been leading the U-23 team a few days ago and having been part of the Uruguayan coaching staff Robert Dante Siboldi in the Clausura 2023 championship. With four points, Puebla It looks like the weakest rival for the royals, however, they cannot trust a squad that has been left very disarmed lately.
