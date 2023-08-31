It was enough for the Red Devils to be solitary Juan Pablo Dominguez to take the three points, also taking advantage of the fact that La Pandilla arrived with three casualties at the last moment: the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, Hector Moreno and Erick Aguirreall for physical discomfort.

FOUR WITHOUT WINNING OF STRIPES Toluca defeated Monterrey 1-0 with Juan Pablo Domínguez. #Opening2023 0-2 Nashville

0-3 Philadelphia

1-2 Blue Cross

0-1 Toluca pic.twitter.com/mkuPe5m5k9 — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) August 31, 2023

Fortunately for the pupils of the Argentine technical director Fernando Ortiz, Chivas He has only scored five goals in his last five games, one per game, so he is not being so forceful when he goes forward, having to depend on his goalkeeper several times, Miguel Jimenez.

Finally, the tano trust that Funes Mori I can already be ready for that match, same situation with aguirre and Dark.

those of the uruguayan Paul Repetto They are not easy rivals either because even when they do not have the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, Gibran Lajud He has managed to cover his loss well, apart from they have a very dangerous attack with the three Colombians Harold Preciado, Emerson Rodriguez and Duvan Vergaraas well as the orchestrator, the Argentine Juan Brunetta. The last duel they experienced between them at El Gigante de Acero culminated in the victory of the locals 2-0.