In the first 15 minutes, the locals were the clear dominators, approaching the area more frequently, although without achieving any dangerous shot. The most striking thing came at 17′ when the Argentine Maxi Meza easily outwitted Alejandro Mayorga on the left to send a cross that the Argentine could not reach German Berterame.

Once again, the rojiblancos made a mistake in midfield, setting up a royal counterattack that culminated in a shot from rock that passed near the right stick. At the same time, Jesus Gallardo He was reprimanded at 31′ for a contact on Jesus Sanchez. One more notice came from La Pandilla at 37′ when Berterame he won high on a corner kick, however his shot went wide. Up to 40′, perez managed to get a shot that crashed into the post, with vega wasting the rebound by throwing the ball to one side.

Incredible as it may seem, it was thought that a copy of the first half would come in the plugin, but vega appeared starting from the left wing to go towards the center leaving rivals behind, taking a shot that was deflected by Hector Moreno to put the Flock in front.

Given the need for the goal, Victor Manuel Vucetich He made his first moves by sending the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre for ponchitoas well as Jordi Cortizo and the Colombian Duvan Vergara for the Paraguayan celso ortiz Y Funes Mori, respectively. Another scare came for the striped because Isaac Brizuela took out a precise center that Ronaldo Cisneros failed to connect. The albiazul response was a free kick from Maxi who rejected Jimenezapart from 78 ‘the red came for the tiba for double yellow, after a contact on Maxi.

Already in added time, the men of the king midas generated three goal actions, which were stopped by the wacho, who established himself as the best player of the match; Finally, Erick Aguirre He was reprimanded at 90+7′.