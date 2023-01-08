This Saturday in the BBVA Bancomer StadiumRayados received Chivas on Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, and despite having dominated the entire match, and counting on dangerous approaches, he was never able to pierce the nets to have a bitter debut when he fell by the minimum of Alexis Vega.
Before the start of the duel, a minute of applause was given to the deceased Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’ Y Alfredo ‘Alacran’ Jimenezthree times world champion with Brazil and former striker of the royal club in the seventies, respectively.
In the first 15 minutes, the locals were the clear dominators, approaching the area more frequently, although without achieving any dangerous shot. The most striking thing came at 17′ when the Argentine Maxi Meza easily outwitted Alejandro Mayorga on the left to send a cross that the Argentine could not reach German Berterame.
Already at 19′, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori missed an unbeatable opportunity when Jesus Chiquete He cleared badly, leaving him the entire area to test his shot, but he ended up flying it. After the play, Sergio Flores left the field to give entry to ruben gonzalez. The situation did not change Monterey he kept going over the top by recovering the ball before midfield. At 25′ came a header from Berterame that went above The first of Guadalajara came until 27′ when pavel perez he filtered a ball into the area to Fernando Beltranwho threw his shot over the top.
Once again, the rojiblancos made a mistake in midfield, setting up a royal counterattack that culminated in a shot from rock that passed near the right stick. At the same time, Jesus Gallardo He was reprimanded at 31′ for a contact on Jesus Sanchez. One more notice came from La Pandilla at 37′ when Berterame he won high on a corner kick, however his shot went wide. Up to 40′, perez managed to get a shot that crashed into the post, with vega wasting the rebound by throwing the ball to one side.
Before the end of the first half, the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez managed to save a shot from rockin addition to the Colombian Stefan Medina He was in the precise place in the red and white area for the ball to drop, but he took a shot that was too defective.
Incredible as it may seem, it was thought that a copy of the first half would come in the plugin, but vega appeared starting from the left wing to go towards the center leaving rivals behind, taking a shot that was deflected by Hector Moreno to put the Flock in front.
When it seemed that the tie of stripedagain appeared the wacho. Dark made a great filtered pass towards the twin, who appeared free through the center, with the goalkeeper shrinking correctly to cover the striker’s intentions. The local approaches continued, since at 54′ Berterame He won again through the air to get a shot over the goal, alfonso gonzalez entered the area with his shot being deflected by Gilberto Sepulveda.
Given the need for the goal, Victor Manuel Vucetich He made his first moves by sending the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre for ponchitoas well as Jordi Cortizo and the Colombian Duvan Vergara for the Paraguayan celso ortiz Y Funes Mori, respectively. Another scare came for the striped because Isaac Brizuela took out a precise center that Ronaldo Cisneros failed to connect. The albiazul response was a free kick from Maxi who rejected Jimenezapart from 78 ‘the red came for the tiba for double yellow, after a contact on Maxi.
Taking advantage of his extra man and having the Guadalajara behind, Monterey went to the front, with duvan trying to open space in the area, until Berterame decided to shoot, taking a contact from the chiquetewhich was reviewed by the VAR to be decreed as criminal, however, Berterame blew it up
Already in added time, the men of the king midas generated three goal actions, which were stopped by the wacho, who established himself as the best player of the match; Finally, Erick Aguirre He was reprimanded at 90+7′.
