Rayados resurfaced in the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, since under the command of Javier Aguirre were in the bottom of the table, but hand in hand with Victor Manuel Vucetich They are already in the playoffs, where they will play as locals.
the template of Monterey he has had many ups and downs in the semester between the low level of several and endless injuries that have not allowed them to work with the full group at king midas.
Analyzing position by position, the reality is that the royal team does not have many weaknesses, since if everyone remained at their optimal level, there would be no need to go out and look for reinforcements for the Apertura 2022.
In any case, the goal is well protected by the Argentine Stephen Andradawho came to provide security after the fans cried out for a quality goalkeeper, recalling the rejection that existed against Hugo Gonzalezapart from the substitute Luis Cardenas He has also complied when needed.
The lower half could be criticized from time to time for the 17 goals they have received, however, the royals are among the top five defenses in the tournament along with America (17), Blue Cross (17), Pachuca (13) Y Atlases (15).
The national team Cesar Montes It is a guarantee, the same as the Colombian Stephan Medinaleaving the veteran in quotes Hector Morenowho is often injured a lot due to his age, while the Chilean sebastian vegas fulfills and still has a future.
With the arrival of Vucetich to the team, Jesus Gallardo has raised its level, after having very gray performances and Erick Aguirre is one of the trusted men, while young men like Edson Gutierrez They have done a good job when required.
Without a doubt, the midfield of The gang is one of the best in Mexican soccer, since it has louis romowhich is still irregular but its quality is known, in addition to the Argentine Maxi Mezathe Paraguayan Celso Ortiz, Alfonso Gonzalez and the Argentine Matthias Kranevitter, who could be starters in any club. Therefore, the containment is fully shielded.
The issues already come from the front of the attack, because except Rogelio Funes-Mori who is the goal man, to the dutch Vincent Jansen it is costing him a lot to convert no matter how hard he tries and for this reason, there are even doubts about his continuity, even when Vucetich constantly defends him. Y Joseph Alvaradocontinues with the role of secondary, despite the scoring drought of the Bull.
At the extremes it is urgent to strengthen, since the injury that kept the Colombian away Duvan Vergara decreased the offensive, in addition Rudolph Pizarro is light years away from what it once was before it left for the mls. In the case of the tico Joel Campbellregained a lot of confidence from the hand of view and he can still close in a big way down the stretch.
Taking all this into account, Monterey could use another netbreaker effectively, a left winger to cover Duvanas well as a right one that competes with Campbell. Likewise, a central defender would not be bad either to make things difficult for Dark, vegas, Stephan Y mounts.
Likewise, those who could leave are Pizarro, who ends his contract and surely has not filled the eye; as well as Janssenwho can not fully cover the Twin. The base is made up of Andrada, mounts, Stephan, Aguirre, Gallant, Ortiz, blunt, poncho, table, Campbell Y Funes Morithey are not candidates for the title for nothing.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Rayados #evaluation #follow #leave #base
Leave a Reply