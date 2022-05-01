Analyzing position by position, the reality is that the royal team does not have many weaknesses, since if everyone remained at their optimal level, there would be no need to go out and look for reinforcements for the Apertura 2022.

Five players from Monterrey participated in the 17 days. Alfonso Gonzalez

Eric Aguirre

Stephen Andrada

Jesus Gallardo

Maximilian Meza

The lower half could be criticized from time to time for the 17 goals they have received, however, the royals are among the top five defenses in the tournament along with America (17), Blue Cross (17), Pachuca (13) Y Atlases (15).

Cesar Montes spoke about the performance in the albiazul team: "Attitude is lacking. We had been the best defense, we have to improve offensively."



With the arrival of Vucetich to the team, Jesus Gallardo has raised its level, after having very gray performances and Erick Aguirre is one of the trusted men, while young men like Edson Gutierrez They have done a good job when required.

The issues already come from the front of the attack, because except Rogelio Funes-Mori who is the goal man, to the dutch Vincent Jansen it is costing him a lot to convert no matter how hard he tries and for this reason, there are even doubts about his continuity, even when Vucetich constantly defends him. Y Joseph Alvaradocontinues with the role of secondary, despite the scoring drought of the Bull.

After feeling discomfort in his knee, Rogelio Funes Mori had to undergo surgery and through his social networks he thanks people for their messages, it is expected that he can return to training in 10 to 14 days

Taking all this into account, Monterey could use another netbreaker effectively, a left winger to cover Duvanas well as a right one that competes with Campbell. Likewise, a central defender would not be bad either to make things difficult for Dark, vegas, Stephan Y mounts.