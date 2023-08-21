After losing 3-0 in the match for third place between Rayados and Philadelphia Union, Club de Fútbol Monterrey completed the resounding failure of the Mx League in the Leagues Cup, being completely left out, not only of the final, but also of the prizes sports.
However, the Rayados loss was not only the last nail in the coffin for the Mexican teams. But it also left repercussions for the future in the next edition of CONCACAF 2024, indirectly ‘eliminating’ the current champions of the tournament: the Panzas Verdes of Lion.
After being eliminated in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, the beast depended on Monterrey (who had already qualified for CONCACAF in 2024), winning “for them” one of the remaining passes, either by getting into the final against Inter Miami or winning third place against the Philadelphia Union.
However, Rayados lost 2-0 against Nashville and 3-0 against Philadelphia Union, who got the third ticket for the next edition of CONCACAF and León will be left wanting to defend his title.
It must be remembered that on the part of Mexico, those classified for said competition are: Pachuca, Toluca, tigers, Chivas, striped and Americawhile the Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami, Nashville and Philadelphia Union will attend the MLS.
If Monterrey beat Philadelphia, they would have kept the third ticket, and since they were already classified, it would fall into the hands of the current CONCACAF champion: the Panzas Verdes from León. Situation that did not happen, unfortunately for the Mx League that simply did not give one in this tournament.
#Rayados #eliminates #Lion #CONCACAF
Leave a Reply