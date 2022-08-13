Yesterday Rayados de Monterrey entered the always complicated field of the Victoria Stadium, to measure strength against the Rayos del Necaxa, achieving the 2-1 victory coming from below to put the somersault.
In a game that was widely dominated by those led by coach Jaime Lozano, players Brayan Garnica and Milton Giménez began to attack from the first minutes, taking advantage of goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas’ bad starts.
The pressure from the necaxistas paid off, and at 35′ the player Brian Garnica he scored one of the best goals of the day, hitting him with a volley from the outskirts of the area, taking advantage of the fact that the goalkeeper was slightly ahead. With this goal the scoreboard was opened in Aguascalientes.
The controversy would not wait, and at 45′ of the game Rogelio Funes Mori fell into the area, so the whistler relied on the VAR to review the action, thus determining the goal kick for the Rayos del Necaxa.
Already for the complementary part, the ‘law of the ex’ was present, when at minute 55′ the striker Rodrigo Aguirre He finished off inside the area, and the most controversial thing was his celebration, since he celebrated with his teammates and immediately covered his ears, since the necaxist fans booed him throughout the game.
By 77′, no one could appear other than Arthur Gonzalez. The ‘Ponchito’ is living a good moment and he scored a real goal, making a little hat to immediately put in an accurate right hand, leaving the goalkeeper Luis Malagón stopped.
That was how the whistler Guillermo Pacheco whistled the end of the match, and with this victory Rayados returned to the tournament lead with 19 units, waiting for the game of the Red Devils of Toluca this weekend.
