Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Vincent Janssen has not experienced one of his best moments as a player for Rayados de Monterrey, however, from the Netherlands they have him in their sights and for that reason the coach of the ‘Orange’ National Team incorporated the striker in the pre-list for the UEFA Nations League Tournament.

The ‘Mechanical Orange’ will participate in the contest for the month of June, so the La Pandilla soccer player will have to return to his country to report with the rest of those summoned, however his call was not one of the most approved .

In his country, the message issued by the club MVV Maastricht -the Dutch promotion team- circulated, which broke the incorporation of the Rayados footballer for not being fine and being considered by Van Gaal despite adding three goals in his quota after 27 games played.

“The Dutch MVV players have immediately started training again with a view to a possible selection for the World Cup in Qatar. If three goals in 27 matches in Liga MX is enough to be there, you never know,” reads in the publication shared by the club from the Netherlands.

It would not be the only one that was launched against Vicent Janssen after his unexpected call, as several users from his own country criticized the player because he will come to the concentration after being eliminated and taking months to score a goal with his current club.

The thing does not end there because in the Sultana del Norte they filled Vincent Janssen with ‘memes’ after his call, even several fans and journalists compared his appearance in the pre-list with the integration of Rodolfo Pizarro with the Mexican National Team.

Vincent Janssen scored his last goal in the Clausura 2022 reclassification against Atlético de San Luis, however he collaborated in the elimination of his club after missing the first penalty in the penalty shootout. He arrived at Rayados in 2019 and in his record he has a League title and a Copa MX, as well as a Concachampions.