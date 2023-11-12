On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at exactly 5:00 p.m., Striped and Queretaro They met at the Corregidora stadium, for the duel corresponding to date number seventeen of the regular season. The Monterrey Soccer Club already arrived with its ticket tied to the quarterfinals of the Mexican championship; to the point of even securing the general subleadership. And they got it.
With an alternative team, the Gang managed to get the tie against the Queretaro team, in a match in which the goalkeepers became figures. The eleven that Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz sent to the field were the following:
Goalie: Cardenas
Defenses: Bustos, Parra, Moreno and Guzmán
Midfielders: Garza, ‘Ponchito’ González, Jonathan González and Joao Rojas
Fronts: ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Alí Ávila
With the tie, Rayados reached thirty-three points in a tournament plagued by injuries. Securing second place in the general table, waiting to know who will be their rival in the quarterfinals, who will come from the duels of play-in.
And speaking of injuries, the game against Querétaro was no exception. And in the first half, Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz was forced to use a pack of change, taking out ‘Ponchito’ González, who had a problem, and Omar Govea came in to replace him.
From the inside they assure that it is nothing serious. Which was more a matter of prevention. Added to the fact that Rayados will be unemployed for about three weeks, between the FIFA date and duels of play-init is expected that they will arrive with a full squad to the big Mexican soccer party.
