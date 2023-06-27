Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rodrigo Aguirre came to Rayados de Monterrey as a bomb signing in the last season of the Mexican League after his outstanding performance with the Rays of the NecaxaHowever, his future points to a new team days after starting the Opening 2023.

And it is that he soccer player He has given indications about his possible departure from the Monterrey squad. He today he trained separately in The Barrial in addition to jonathan rodriguez while the rest of the team that will lead Fernando Ortiz this campaign worked in two groups.

On the other hand, according to information from the journalist from Multimedios Deportes, Felipe Galindo, Rodrigo Aguirre would have the hours counted in stripedwell in the Red Devils of Toluca CF just waiting for a response from The gang to know if they will have the charrúa this next Mexican periodization

aguirre would have informed the institution of New Lion who wants to leave for the Mexico state to reinforce the axis of attack of the ‘Choriceros’where he intends to be the undisputed holder in the eleven commanded by the Mexican, Ignacio Ambriz.

The scarlet directive presented an amount that exceeds six million dollars, a little more than what Rayados de Monterrey paid to hire the Forward. In hell they wait for the albiazules to give the green light to have Rodrigo Aguirre in the next tournament.

He Uruguayan came to mexican soccer after playing for Liverpool and National of your country, in italian clubs: udinese, Empoli and Perugia, swiss lugano, Botafogo of Brazil and League of Quito in Ecuador. At the age of 28 he would transform into Diablo Rojo. The next few hours will be crucial for the player.