After the catastrophic elimination of the albiazules, changes are coming within Rayados. According to a report from Multimediait is already known what the fate of Omar Govea will be facing the Clausura 2024 tournament. The midfielder, who emerged from the basic forces of Club América and who played in Europe in both Portugal and Belgium, will remain in the institution.
This information indicates that Monterrey will make valid the purchase option they had with FC Voluntari, from the Romanian first division, so that the Mexican midfielder remains in the team. During the Apertura 2023, Govea played 15 games in the regular phase and two more in the league. This semester he had three assists.
Govea would sign a contract that would link him to the Sultana del Norte team for the next two years.
Both Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Fernando Ortiz gave Govea minutes during 2023. ‘King Midas’ used him to close the games, in a substitute role, while ‘Tano’ gave him more confidence and ended up giving him the title .
Monterrey failed miserably in the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. Despite having one of the most valuable squads in Mexican soccer, and after investing a million-dollar amount in the hiring of Sergio Canales and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Rayados could not reach the final and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the modest Atlético de San Luis.
