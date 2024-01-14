📝 Rayados takes the victory over Puebla at the start of the MX Leaguehttps://t.co/cI3jSEeREl pic.twitter.com/sw6fojk0Ac — Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) January 14, 2024

With the three points in the bag, The Tano You must already be thinking about what your trip to the United States will be like to hold a friendly, and then return to Mexico and continue with the matches of the Liga MX.

Here is the schedule of the next five La Pandilla duels:

This will be the second commitment that both teams have held after having measured up a year ago, in January 2023, a match that culminated in the million-dollar victory by the minimum of Lucas Beltranapart from a Sebastian Vegas that was expelled.

Without a doubt it is a good approval for the technician Fernando OrtizHowever, we don't know how much he wanted to risk his pupils after having suffered with injuries last year.

It is true that they lost some pieces, but now they are betting on people from their quarry, like the debutant Nicolas Ortiz who scored his team's second goal, after the Uruguayan defender Emanuel Gularte will score first.

The Brazilian Gustavo Leal They will also seek to improve their past performance and undoubtedly aim to be an eye-catching clash. The Las Tunas club started with a victory over Mazatlan in it El Encanto Stadium thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Leo Bonatini.