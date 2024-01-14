Rayados de Monterrey defeated 2-0 Puebla in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthanks to the targets of Alfonso Gonzalez and the Argentine German Berteramedebuting positively in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Despite the departure of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, top scorer in the history of the institution, there was no shortage of goals. Added to this, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He didn't even have to use his new reinforcement, the Argentine Jorge Rodriguezfrom Students of La Plata.
With the three points in the bag, The Tano You must already be thinking about what your trip to the United States will be like to hold a friendly, and then return to Mexico and continue with the matches of the Liga MX.
Here is the schedule of the next five La Pandilla duels:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Striped vs. River Plate
Wednesday, January 17
Cotton Bowl Stadium
Friendly
After debuting on Date 1 of the championship, La Pandilla must travel to the United States to play a friendly match against one of the big teams in the league. Argentine Super League.
This will be the second commitment that both teams have held after having measured up a year ago, in January 2023, a match that culminated in the million-dollar victory by the minimum of Lucas Beltranapart from a Sebastian Vegas that was expelled.
Without a doubt it is a good approval for the technician Fernando OrtizHowever, we don't know how much he wanted to risk his pupils after having suffered with injuries last year.
Santos Laguna vs Striped
Sunday, January 21
TSM Corona Stadium
Matchday 2, Liga MX
The Warriors were close to adding three points on the first day, however, at the last moment Chivas I avoid it. The Comarca team has never been an easy rival for Monterrey, especially when playing in the TSM Corona Stadium, since locals know how to take advantage of their property. The top scorer of Apertura 2023, that is, the Colombian Harold Preciadostarted the semester scoring against the rojiblancos, so his fuse is lit, apart from the new reinforcement, the Uruguayan Franco Fagundez, has already made his first assist. Care should be taken with both.
Striped vs. Queretaro
Wednesday, January 24
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Matchday 3, Liga MX
Gallos Blancos started the competition with a 2-2 draw against the TolucaHowever, they were close to winning, as they had a fateful 3-1 score in their hands, but incredibly failed in front of the goal. The Argentinian Mauro Gerk He has already shown that his team will go out with everything to try to redeem themselves by not reaching the Play-In of Apertura 2023, without forgetting that they will also seek to distance themselves as much as possible from the last places in the percentage due to the issue of the fine.
It is true that they lost some pieces, but now they are betting on people from their quarry, like the debutant Nicolas Ortiz who scored his team's second goal, after the Uruguayan defender Emanuel Gularte will score first.
Striped vs. saint Louis
Saturday, January 27
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Matchday 4, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis aims again to surprise this semester, after reaching the semifinals of A2023, where it fell completely against the America after being beaten in the semi-finals of the first leg. This could mean some revenge for the royals, since it was precisely the people of Potosí who were in charge of throwing them out in the quarterfinals, which was quite a surprise, drawing a lot of criticism from fans, journalists and others.
The Brazilian Gustavo Leal They will also seek to improve their past performance and undoubtedly aim to be an eye-catching clash. The Las Tunas club started with a victory over Mazatlan in it El Encanto Stadium thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Leo Bonatini.
America vs Striped
Saturday, February 3
Aztec stadium
Liga MX, Matchday 5
After only appearing for the preseason last Monday, several azulcremas players did not make the trip to Tijuana on Matchday 1 to avoid misfortunes with the issue of injuries. Most of the foreigners received rest, men like the Chilean Igor Lichnovskythe Uruguayans Jonathan Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceresthe Colombian Julian Quiñonesthe Chilean Diego Valdes and spanish Alvaro FidalgoIn addition to the captain Henry Martin. Despite this, they surprisingly achieved a 0-2 victory on the border. However, by the time the calendar dictates this duel, those from Coapa would already be fully fit again with their full squad. In addition to this, there was talk that the Aztec stadium would not be available for this semester, but now, the America It will hold its first two home games in said building because the remodeling for the 2026 World Cup will start in February, possibly after this clash.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #defeated #Puebla #C2024 #debut #schedule #games
Leave a Reply