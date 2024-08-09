The unfortunate failure of the Monterrey Football Club in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024was the straw that broke the camel’s back and ended the patience of the white and blue board led by Jose Antonio Noriegaso the stage of Fernando Ortiz in charge of the club’s technical direction came to an end, as they announced on their social networks through a statement.
For the moment, the technical direction was temporarily in charge of Nicolas Sanchez and Hugo CastilloMeanwhile, the board is considering its options for a new coach.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Argentine strategist Chacho Coudet has taken the lead to become the new helmsman of the Gang.
The Albiazul board traveled to Argentina to interview several candidates for the coaching position and according to the aforementioned source, ‘Chub‘ would be on track to become the new helmsman.
It must be remembered that Eduardo Coudet He already knows what it’s like to manage in Mexican soccer when he was the technical director of Club Tijuana in 2017, and as a soccer player he also played with San Luis.
The last team he managed Coudet It was the International of Brazil in his second stage and his greatest achievement was having qualified them for the semi-finals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.
