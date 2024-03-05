Henry Martín throughout 2023 and so far in 2024 has become a historic figure in America. His numbers had been good for several tournaments, but the Mexican was not key in achieving titles, something that changed last semester where in the league he scored several key goals for the eagles to win the crown. Right now, the forward and the board of directors of the Coapa nest are negotiating the possible renewal of the national team without real progress, but Rayados de Monterrey is ready to sign the Mexican.
David Faitelson reports that in the midst of the complex negotiations between América and Henry, Monterrey is getting ready to seek to take its ranks to the captain of the Eagles as a free agent, this at the express request of Fernando Ortíz, who knows the level perfectly. of the national forward and wants to add him to his project this summer, because he understands that Martín today is the perfect mix of quality and little financial investment.
Henry's idea is clear, to continue in Coapa, however, to date the club does not show openness to putting on the table the financial offer he is asking for, which is around 4 million dollars per year, the last The one who collected this amount in Coapa was Guillermo Ochoa. For its part, Monterrey does intend to comply with Martín's demands, a fact that could further complicate the management of the nest.
