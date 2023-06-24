The fearful approach of Victor Manuel Vucetich in it Classic Regal of the league It was hard for him to be fired and instead he opted for the Argentine Fernando Ortizwho also stayed in the semifinals with the America being kicked out by Chivasoccurring a situation similar to that of King Midas because he decided to defend the last minutes, letting the Flock prevail.

Now, Stove Football has not stopped, mentioning many possible ups and downs about La Pandilla, however, the only official exit so far has been that of the Colombian Duvan Vergara, who will now defend the cause of Santos Laguna. In addition to this, there was much talk about the possible departure of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori toward cougars either Blue CrossHowever, for now the top scorer in the history of the institution will remain in the Sultana del Norte.

Added to this, the team announced the signing of Emmanuel Gutierrezex of Blue Cross20-year-old striker who will probably play in the U-20 subsidiary, after signing a contract for the next two years.

Colombian right winger Duván Vergara has signed with Santos Laguna as reinforcement for the 2023 Liga MX Opening Tournament. He gets a loan with a purchase option, signs for one year (his contract ends on June 30, 2024). Your letter belongs to Rayados del Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/0AIHcox8Du – MX Sports Zone (@ZonaDeportesMX4) June 15, 2023

Later, on June 20, Monterrey experienced its second preparation match against América in McAllen, Texas, in the reunion of ortiz with his former pupils. Victory was royal thanks to the lone target of Berterame.

As for his last preparation duel, it will take place this Saturday, June 24, against Juarez Braves in El Barrial, with the firm goal of finishing undefeated.

In this way, the albiazul team continues to take shape for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament. striped debuts next Saturday, July 1 against Atlético San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

THE STRIPES WON! With a goal from Berterme, Monterrey beat América in the coaches’ debut game. First defeat in the André Jardine era. The actions: https://t.co/Xicy2H2epN pic.twitter.com/Aib66rBkOo – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) June 21, 2023

Those who have sounded to arrive as reinforcements are the Uruguayan Brian Lozano of Atlasthe brazilian Lucas Moura, who would have already rejected the offer because his next destination would be Saudi Arabia. Another one that sounded loud was Jesus Chiquete of Chivasthe Chilean Alexis Sanchez of the Olympic Marseille and Luis Chavez of Pachuca.

On the other hand, different media comment that the Spanish midfielder Oliver Torres of the Seville He is already negotiating with the Albiazul board, apart from the Monterrey team they do not let go of the idea of ​​bombing the transfer market because they are also targeting the Colombian James Rodriguez and to Spanish Isco Alarcon.