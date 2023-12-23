Since last Sunday Striped He is in the Riviera Maya, doing preseason. Today, Sunday, December 23, the Gang will face the Pachuca Tuzos and Cancún FC And they beat the Hidalgo team 1-0 with a goal from Germán Berterame. The mini duel against Cancún is taking place right now.
The Monterrey Soccer Club showed interesting things in the regular season. Despite not being able to count on their best players for most of the tournament, they surpassed thirty points and were classified as second in the general table, only below the Águilas del América, who finished as champions of the Apertura 2023.
However, what happened in the league left fans with more doubts than certainties. Being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Atlético San Luis left Fernando: the 'Tano' Ortíz, in a very bad position. There were even fans who asked for him to leave, even though he only arrived at the institution six months ago.
'Tato' Noriega, president of the Rayados del Monterrey, jumped to the defense of his coach, ensuring that firing him never crossed his mind, as he is convincing that, with the Argentine on the bench, the Gang will achieve the desired championship.
Who has not secured his place in the Monterrey Football Club, seems to be its historical scorer: Rogelio Funes Mori. Who, in the words of 'Tato' Noriega himself, declared that there is a possibility that 'Melli' leaves the institution.
