It has not been an easy semester for the Rayados de Monterrey. The team from the north of the country opted for the signing of Fernando Ortíz as the team’s coach, appealing to his offensive style of play. However, the bet on ‘Tano’ has not been the best, as the club was accompanied by certain injuries important people, have suffered results that have the royals much lower than they should be in the general standings, including the beating they received from the Tigres.
It is expected that as they recover pieces, the royals can compete in a better way in the local tournament, in addition, they continue to wait for their two star signings, that is, Jesús Manuel Corona and Sergio Canales to fuel in the best possible way and score the desired differences within the field. For its part, the board is not wasting time and is already working on assembling the club for 2024, thinking about the name of two stars as primary market objectives.
Record reports that ‘Tato’ Noriega wants more stars for the squad and the target is now named Carlos Vela. The source affirms that people from the royal board will fly to Los Angeles to offer the LAFC man a place within the squad for the month of January, a month in which he will essentially be free and without a contract unless he renews with his current one. equipment. Monterrey’s plan B is Javier Hernández, who is in the same contractual situation.
#Rayados #Monterrey #prepares #star #signings