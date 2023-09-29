IT WOULD BE THE BOMB OF THE MX LEAGUE🔥@Carlos_Ponzdirector of RÉCORD explains in detail what Rayados’ plan is to bring Carlos Vela.

Salary? Who have you already contacted?

Striped goes with everything😱 https://t.co/elfC76lBxy pic.twitter.com/ytAqV2DuAo

— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) September 29, 2023