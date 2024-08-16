WELCOME TO RIVER, MAXI MEZA! 🤍❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/8fp1eGSJ6c — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 15, 2024

Just this Wednesday, The Artist He expressed himself through his social networks to dedicate a farewell message to all the Monterrey fans. “Now that several days have passed since this decision, which was very difficult, I want to thank you for letting me be part of your beautiful story. It was five years and eight months from which I have very beautiful memories that will stay with me for life! Today I leave empty-handed and that is a great satisfaction because I feel that I gave everything of myself, as I have said many times: ‘For some it will be little, for others a lot or just enough’, but it makes me feel calm that I always tried to be on the field giving everything, be it in the good times and even more so in the bad ones.”were some of the words in his letter.

Maxi Meza’s farewell message to Rayados fans 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/x3HQRAFfJF — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) August 15, 2024

The South American attacker became the sixth reinforcement of The Bandafter the arrivals of Federico Gattoni, Franco Carboni, Jeremiah Ledesma, German Pezzella and Fabricio Bustoswho are under the command of the Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardowho is experiencing a new stage as a millionaire strategist after his time in Saudi Arabian football.