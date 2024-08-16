After many obstacles to free his transfer, in the end, the Argentine Maxi Meza said goodbye to Rayados of Monterrey and has already been announced as a new reinforcement of the River Platea club with which I had already agreed everything since last week.
During the week it was announced that the new coach of La Pandilla, the Argentine Martin Demichelisspoke to the winger to let him know that he had him in mind and did not want him to leave. MillionaireHowever, the player expressed his desire to change teams because he felt ’emptied’, so the strategist took it well, indicating that he did not want anyone in his ranks who was not committed.
Just this Wednesday, The Artist He expressed himself through his social networks to dedicate a farewell message to all the Monterrey fans. “Now that several days have passed since this decision, which was very difficult, I want to thank you for letting me be part of your beautiful story. It was five years and eight months from which I have very beautiful memories that will stay with me for life! Today I leave empty-handed and that is a great satisfaction because I feel that I gave everything of myself, as I have said many times: ‘For some it will be little, for others a lot or just enough’, but it makes me feel calm that I always tried to be on the field giving everything, be it in the good times and even more so in the bad ones.”were some of the words in his letter.
Already this Thursday, Table was announced as a new reinforcement of River Plate and could even already see action in the Argentine Professional League against Gymnastics in La Palta this weekend to give him a run-in for the second leg of the round of 16 against Workshops in Cordoba in the Libertadores Cup.
The South American attacker became the sixth reinforcement of The Bandafter the arrivals of Federico Gattoni, Franco Carboni, Jeremiah Ledesma, German Pezzella and Fabricio Bustoswho are under the command of the Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardowho is experiencing a new stage as a millionaire strategist after his time in Saudi Arabian football.
