Rayados de Monterrey and Rogelio Funes Mori would be very close to separating their paths. Neither the board nor Fernando Ortíz endorse his continuity within the player's team, the club's desire is to begin a total renewal for the future and cutting Rogelio is a key move for this.
Due to the forward's comfort in living in Monterrey, to this day he has refused to leave the squad, however, it seems that the latest market movements make the 'twin' choose to take another path before being an eternal substitute. and that destination would be Gremio de Brasil.
More news about the transfer market
From Brazil they report that Gremio has given the scorer a contract that has tempted him enough. A salary very similar to the one he receives right now with stripes and a duration of three years plus an additional one depending on performance. These figures would have made the Mexican national team accept the radical change to Brazilian football and it is expected that the Gremio and Monterrey team will agree to the sale as soon as possible, since the fact that the movement is fleeting is key to the plans of both. equipment.
It would not be crazy to consider Rogelio Funes Mori as the best player of all time within the Rayados de Monterrey, his record as the top scorer in the club's history is a fact that could well support him as such. His legacy is written, however, all cycles close so that new ones can begin and it seems that the twin's time within the group of the northern sultana is about to end.
