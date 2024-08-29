After the 2-2 draw against Tijuana, the Rayados of Monterrey They finished as leaders of the competition with 13 points in six games played and will now face the Red Devils of Tolucain the second test with Martin Demichelis on the bench.
The Monterrey team comes to this duel with four wins, one draw and one loss in its first six games played, numbers that keep it Monterrey in second place; while Toluca is third, with three wins and two draws.
Below we tell you all the details of Rayados of Monterrey prior to their match against Tolucaas well as their possible alignment and the date and time in which they will meet.
Fortunately for Striped and for the adaptation of Martin Demichelisthe white and blue team is practically with the complete squad for the match against Toluca, since the only possible absence could be that of Sebastian Vegaswho was in doubt but reappeared against Xolos.
Monterrey has in good condition Oliver Torres and Sergio Canalestwo of the constant absences that the Monterrey team has suffered in recent weeks. In addition, Hector Moreno, John Stefan Medina, Tecatito Corona and Johan Rojas They have trained at 100%, so Rayados has a full squad for this tough commitment.
With this news, the possible lineup for Monterrey vs Toluca is with Esteban Andrada in the arch; Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman and Gerardo Arteaga in defense; Jordi Cortizo, Jorge Rodríguez, Óliver Torres and Sergio Canales in the midfield, and Brandon Vazquez and German Berterame in the front.
The match of Rayados vs Toluca This will be disputed Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m.at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, so the Monterrey team will try to take advantage of being at home to climb to first place in the standings.
It is worth remembering that Striped has one more game than Blue Crossa club against which it competes for first place in the Apertura 2024.
