Next Wednesday the Rayados de Monterrey team will be playing their pending matchday 5 match against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.
This meeting will be key so that those led by coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz can take advantage of the locality and continue in the first places of the competition.
The norteño team was the best Mexican squad that competed in the Leagues Cup, losing 2-0 in the semifinal against Nashville SC. Likewise, the Aztec team was left with fourth place in the competition, losing by a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Union.
Although the royal team still cannot be complete for this commitment. Although it is true that there are no sanctioned players, the northern club does have injuries.
One of them is the striker Rodrigo Aguirre, who was injured in the Leagues Cup of the left thigh and does not end up recovering. Another of the footballers who continues to recover is Arturo Gonzalez. With information from TUDNIt has been reported that the Mexican soccer player will be under observation, although Ortíz may save him for this game.
Another of the footballers who will not be ready for this mid-week commitment against those from the State of Mexico is German Berterame. The Argentine was injured in the American competition and was successfully operated on. Now, he is in recovery and has already started recovery work.
Undoubtedly, three considerable casualties for the commitment against the Red Devils of Toluca, in a match to be played next Wednesday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m.
