The Rayados de Monterrey team continues to fight in the Leagues Cup. The Mexican team is one of the strongest in the competition and one of the favorites to win the title due to its millionaire squad.
In their most recent game, those led by coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz, beat the Portland Timbers by the slightest difference. The royals have three consecutive victories in the competition and now they will look for the fourth against their staunch rival… the Tigers.
Together with the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, they are one of the favorites and one of the most forceful clubs so far in the Leagues Cup. This time they want to get rid of the thorn and take revenge from the Clausura 2023 Tournament, where the cats eliminated them in the semifinal of the competition.
Until now, the injured of the La Pandilla group are Áxel Grijalva, who suffered an external knee ligament tear, for which he underwent surgery and his return is expected for April 2024.
Another of the injured is Arturo González. The ‘Ponchito’ is still in the dry dock due to an injury to the meniscus in his left knee.
More Leagues Cup news:
As far as suspensions are concerned, ‘Tano’ Ortíz has his full squad ready to face the Clásico Regio.
For now, you can enjoy this game next Tuesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. on the field of Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas.
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Tigres #8th #final #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply