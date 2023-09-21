Monterrey is in a good moment. The Sultana del Norte team is in fifth position in the general table of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, with 13 units and one match pending.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz will visit Tigres this Saturday, September 23 at the Universitario Stadium in a new edition of the Clásico Regio.
For this commitment, Rayados will not be able to count on some important elements and ‘Tano’ will have to improvise in some places on the pitch.
Fernando Ortiz will not be able to count on several players because they are injured. Áxel Grijalva and Arturo González are in this situation, who will miss the entire season.
To this list we must add Germán Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre. Rayados’ three forwards cannot be considered for the classic against Tigres.
Berterame suffered a broken foot and it seems he could return to play before the Apertura 2023 ends.
In the case of ‘Twin’, he suffered from an injury and it is still unknown when he will be able to return. Finally, Aguirre suffered a tear and has not yet recovered.
To this we must add the loss of Alí Ávila, who was sent off in the matchday 8 duel against León and who will miss the classic. In this way, Rayados will play against Tigres without a natural nine.
As if the bad news were not enough, Monterrey could have another important loss: that of Sergio Canales. The Spanish midfielder had muscle discomfort and is a doubt for the Clásico Regio.
Canales came off the bench in the weekend match against La Fiera and has trained separately this week.
