Monterey already debuted in League Cup 2023 and he did it with the right foot. The Monterrey team prevailed by a score of 3-0 over Real Salt Lake on the second day of the binational tournament. Rayados will seek to define its classification in the last day of the group stage when he faces Seattle Sounders.
The Sounders add a defeat in the tournament, so they need to beat the albiazules no matter what in matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup. Although on paper the team led by Fernando Ortiz is the clear favorite to take the three points, a surprise cannot be ruled out. Seattle is currently in fourth position in the MLS Eastern Conference.
Rayados will face the Seattle Sounders this Sunday, July 30 at Lumen Field. For this important duel, the royal team will not be able to count on Arturo González and Áxel Grijalva, players who are expected to return to activity with Monterrey until next year due to the seriousness of their injuries.
Rayados will have almost its entire squad at its disposal because it has no suspended players.
One of the doubts that ‘Tano’ Ortiz will have for this duel will be if Rodrigo Aguirre it is fit to play. The Uruguayan striker came off the substitution in the 25th minute of the match against Real Salt Lake due to physical discomfort.
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Seattle #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply