When Germán Berterame’s injury was announced, the fans Striped They let their hopes fall to the ground, already resigned to not seeing him until the next tournament. A real shame, since the player started the Apertura 2023 tournament at a very good level, and was also doing very well in the Leagues Cup… until he broke it.
However, Germán Berterame is already back on the courts. He returned from the game against América, in a painful defeat for the Gang. However, he lined up against Necaxa and also against Pachuca, and in both games he scored goals.
With the 2-0 victory against Pachuca, Rayados reached twenty-nine points, reaching Tigres, which is currently in second place, and with the possibility of leaving them behind next Wednesday, when they receive the visit of Santos Lagunain the pending duel on matchday 10.
The Laguneros arrive with a noticeable loss. Juan Brunetta will not be able to be present, due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Without a doubt, terrible news for those from the region, who need to win to secure their place within the play-in.
For its part, Monterrey, although it continues without being able to have a full squad. Axel Grijalva, Héctor Moreno, Sergio Canales, Joao Rojas, Edson Gutiérrez, Erick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo: the ‘Búfalo’ Aguirre and Alí Ávila will still not be able to see action on Wednesday, when Monterrey hosts Santos Laguna in search of adding in threes and visit Querétaro already being the runner-up of the championship.
