Mexican soccer is back and with it, the return of the Rayados of Monterrey to the courts, those who went to the break for the FIFA date with a tough defeat against the Toluca which relegated them to fifth position in the standings.
The Argentine team Martin Demichelis The Argentine manager has still not found any defensive solidity, but the international break came at the right time for him to be able to work on the defence; however, the bad news is that he had several players called up.
In addition, it is worth mentioning that in the offensive aspect it is not yet fully carbureted, since of the first seven classified, at this moment it is the team with the worst offense, but until last week it was the shared leader of the Apertura 2024 together with Blue Cross.
Martin Demichelis You can celebrate this weekend He has no injuries to face Saints Lagunaas it happened last week and after a fortunate FIFA datethe Monterrey team will be able to count on its full squad.
One of the main pending issues for the technical team of Rayados of Monterrey was to get out of it unscathed FIFA datesomething that they seem to have achieved, but that will still reduce the preparation time for the match, due to the fact that some elements return later than desired.
One of the big doubts is without Lucas Ocampos will be able to see minutes and the answer is yes; the new Argentine reinforcement arrives in good health and it is very likely that he will be active this weekend against Saints LagunaThere are even those who say that he could be a starter.
The match of Rayados de Monterrey vs Santos Laguna It is scheduled for this Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. You can watch it in Mexico on ViX and TUDN; as well as in all of Central America; while in the United States they will also go through it Univision.
