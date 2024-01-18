On Saturday, January 13, 2024, at exactly 9:00 p.m., the Monterrey Soccer Club received, on the field of the BBVA stadium, the Puebla Stripin regards to the corresponding match on day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Rayados played this match with Esteban Andrada in goal, a defensive line of four players, made up of: Vegas, Moreno, Guzmán and Aguirre. In the middle of the field, Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz lined up Maxi Meza, Luis Romo, Omar Govea and Jordi Cortizo. The goal was in the hands of 'Ponchito' González and Germán Berterame.
The duel was won by the Gang by a score of 2-0. The scorers of the night were precisely Alfonso: 'Ponchito' González and the Argentine forward Germán Berterame, fulfilling the fans' wish: to start on the right foot.
In the middle of the week, on Wednesday, January 17 to be precise, Rayados traveled to the United States to play a friendly match against one of the largest and most important clubs in South America: River Plate of Argentina.
The duel ended 1-1. Uruguayan Rodrigo scored for Rayados: the 'Búfalo' Aguirre, at minute sixty-seven of the match. Marcelo Herrera scored for the Argentines, at eighty-six.
Beyond the result, what many fans and media highlighted on social networks was the performance of 'Corcho' Rodríguez. The recent signing of the Pandilla, in whose boots he will rest the important task of taking care of the midfield of the albiazul team. The famous '5' that Rayados has sought so much in recent years.
Something that overly complicated Fernando's first tournament: 'Tano' Ortíz under the technical direction of the Monterrey Football Club, was the issue of injuries, which simply never allowed him to have a full squad.
Now, however, and although in a friendly duel against Mazatlán the alarms went off due to a possible injury to Sergio Canales, Rayados practically has a complete team for the next game against the Santos Laguna.
There are no suspensions. Only the young Grijalva is still unable to recover from his terrible injury, from then on, everyone will be at the coach's disposal. Something that had not happened since he arrived at the institution.
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Santos #Clausura
