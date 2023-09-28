Monterrey will seek to leave behind the dismal result obtained in the Clásico Regio against Tigres UANL this weekend when it hosts Santos Laguna at the Gigante de Acero on matchday 10 of the 2023 Apertura of the MX League.
The pressure on Fernando Ortiz grows match by match and the objective is clear: Monterrey must reach the final and win the title. Any other result would be considered a failure for the club with the most valuable squad in all of Mexican soccer.
For this match, the Sultana del Norte team will have significant casualties, but will also recover some important players.
For the match against the Warriors, corresponding to matchday 10, ‘Tano’ Ortiz will not be able to count on some important elements. Among these are Alfonso González and Áxel Grijalva, who will miss the entire Apertura 2023.
Although Germán Berterame has shown progress in his recovery, he still cannot be taken into account by the coaching staff and it is expected that he can be integrated into training at the end of October.
Rodrigo Aguirre is another element that has improved, but will not be part of the duel against Santos Laguna. It is expected that the Uruguayan can begin to have minutes from the next day.
For this commitment, Monterrey will not be able to count on Alí Ávila, who was suspended by the Disciplinary Commission for two games after being sent off against León.
