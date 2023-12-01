Monterrey gave one of its worst displays in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The Albiazul team fell by the slightest difference against Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras stadium and will have to row against the current to reach the semifinals.
The return of this match will take place this Saturday, December 2 on the Steel Giant field at 9:00 p.m.
The squad led by Fernando Ortiz showed little personality in the first leg, despite having one of the most expensive payrolls in all of Mexican soccer.
For the return, the Sultana del Norte team must change the chip and go out to seek victory at home and in front of their people.
For this duel, Monterrey will not be able to count on Sergio Canales. The Spanish attacker was seriously injured halfway through the season and will not return to action until next year.
Defender Áxel Grijalva will not be considered for these duels either because he suffered a torn external knee ligament.
The other players on the squad will be at the disposal of ‘Tano’ Ortiz, however, several of them, such as Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joao Joshimar Rojas and Edson Gutiérrez, are barely regaining their rhythm after being out for several weeks due to different injuries.
