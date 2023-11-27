He Play-In of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXleft another of the keys to the quarterfinals formed, that is, Rayados de Monterrey in front of Atlético San Luiswho defeated Lion to join the League. With this, the first leg will be held in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and the return in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
Throughout the tournament, La Pandilla has suffered excessively with injuries, so much so that at some point they were left without forwards due to the physical discomfort that the Argentines suffered. Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berterameas well as the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrebut they also lost for a time Ali Avila by suspension or his call with the under-23 team at the Pan American Games. Fortunately, each of them is now available for the Big Party.
More news about Liga MX
Likewise, last week, the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz recovered three elements: the Chilean Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre and Alfonso GonzalezWith which, The Tano It has practically the entire squad to fight for the title. Others who were also absent in some of the last games of the regular phase were the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas, Jordi Cortizo and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronabut all three saw action in the friendly against Ancient of Guatemala, a match where Monterrey won 3-0.
Finally, there is even talk that the team’s star signing for this tournament could recover to help in the League. He Tano commented that the Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales He will return to training on the Monday before the start of the Big Party, waiting to know if he will really be one hundred percent.
In the case of suspensions, no albiazul will miss the duel due to this issue because those who accumulate five or more yellow cards have already served their punishment, however, the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada He has four and could miss the quarter-round of receiving the card on Potosí soil. Same case as his compatriot, the attacker. Maxi Meza.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #San #Luis #quarterfinals #Leg #Liguilla