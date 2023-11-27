We have a rival!🔥 We will face Atlético de San Luis in the Quarterfinals of the #Opening2023.💪🏼⚽ LET’S GO STRIPED!💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/CMcEioeUcJ — Rayados (@Rayados) November 24, 2023

🚨 According to reports @FelipeGalindot, Sebastián Vegas, Alfonso González and Erick Aguirre have recovered and will be available for the Liguilla. Now, Sergio Canales will be the ONLY one injured in Rayados. !! pic.twitter.com/PNIMPGD1Cl — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) November 21, 2023

In the case of suspensions, no albiazul will miss the duel due to this issue because those who accumulate five or more yellow cards have already served their punishment, however, the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada He has four and could miss the quarter-round of receiving the card on Potosí soil. Same case as his compatriot, the attacker. Maxi Meza.