Rayados de Monterrey has had a good start in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has started on the right foot and will seek to establish itself in the top positions of the championship from the first days. Those from Sultana del Norte have just played against Querétaro in an early duel on matchday 4.
This Saturday, January 27, the Monterrey team will have a tough test as they will face Atlético de San Luis, one of the most solid teams of the last semester in Mexican soccer.
Statistics indicate that the duel will be very even. In their last five matches, Monterrey has two wins, one draw and two losses against the Potosinos.
For the weekend's match against San Luis, Monterrey will be able to count on practically its entire squad. The albiazules do not have injured players for this match.
However, 'Tano' will not be able to have Áxel Grijalva, who has not yet recovered from his torn external knee ligament.
Luis Romo and Jesús Gallardo are in doubt for the duel against Atlético de San Luis due to their respective physical discomforts.
