Monterey will debut in the League Cup 2023 next Wednesday, July 27 when they face Real Salt Lake at America First Field, in Sandy, Utah. Rayados is one of the top contenders for the title of the binational tournament organized by MLS and Liga MX. However, they will face a squad that is in third place in the Western Conference.
These two teams staged in 2011 one of the closest finals in the history of the Champions League of the concacaf. On that occasion, the albiazules kept the title of the confederation.
This clash is expected to be one of the most spectacular of the entire Leagues Cup group stage. Rayados or Real Salt Lake City? Which team will be left with the victory?
The squad led by Fernando Ortiz has no suspended players for this contest and ‘Tano’ will have practically the entire squad at his disposal.
Monterrey has two players in the injury department: Arturo González and Áxel Grijalva. ‘Ponchito’ González suffered a meniscal injury in May 2023 and it seems difficult for him to be active this semester due to the severity of the injury.
Grijalva’s case is similar, the 22-year-old defender suffered a torn external knee ligament and is expected to return in April 2024.
