After the resounding 0-4 defeat received by Blue Cross, Striped He was able to give his people some joy by beating the Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium by the minimum of Jordi Cortizo a pass from Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronawith which he added six points and will now prepare to face this weekend Querétaro in it BBVA Stadium for Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura, of the Liga MX.
For the match against the Rayos, La Pandilla could not count on the Argentine Maxi MezaThe Artist presented symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting before the match, which caused him to be absent, although it is very likely that he will be cured by Saturday.
Added to this, the Spanish Oliver Torresa recent signing for this semester, is still not 100 percent fit to make his debut. The midfielder has already trained alongside his teammates during his recovery from his right shoulder, but it is a fact that he is ruled out against the Gallos, since the same Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He announced it, indicating that he could debut with the jersey for Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup.
Who was able to debut in the current semester was Gerardo Arteagawho was still recovering from the blow to the back he received in the Copa America 2024which forced him to train separately, but he was finally able to add his first minutes starting and it is certain that he will remain in the starting eleven for the weekend.
Finally, Monterrey has no suspended players in its ranks, apart from the Spanish player Sergio Canales He was booked against Rayos. In past matches they were cautioned Table, Cortizothe Argentines Esteban Andrada and German Berterame, Iker Fimbres and the Chilean Sebastian Vegas.
