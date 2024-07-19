Added to this, the Spanish Oliver Torresa recent signing for this semester, is still not 100 percent fit to make his debut. The midfielder has already trained alongside his teammates during his recovery from his right shoulder, but it is a fact that he is ruled out against the Gallos, since the same Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He announced it, indicating that he could debut with the jersey for Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup.

Maxi Meza will be out for Rayados in Matchday 3 vs Necaxa. 👀https://t.co/8OLs4MmCHm — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) July 17, 2024

Finally, Monterrey has no suspended players in its ranks, apart from the Spanish player Sergio Canales He was booked against Rayos. In past matches they were cautioned Table, Cortizothe Argentines Esteban Andrada and German Berterame, Iker Fimbres and the Chilean Sebastian Vegas.