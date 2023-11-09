Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Striped and Santos Laguna They faced each other on the field of the BBVA stadium, in the duel corresponding to matchday number ten. The people from Monterrey quickly took the lead on the scoreboard, with a goal from Maxi Meza. Germán Berterame, who returned as he left: in a big way, he made it 2-0 in favor of the Pandilla, and then César Garza made his debut as a scorer in the First Division, scoring 3-0 in favor of the locals.
After the painful 3-0 defeat against the Águilas del América, Rayados not only has not lost again, but since then they have added three, scoring eight goals without conceding a single one.
They beat Necaxa 3-0, at the BBVA stadium. Then they traveled to Pachuca and beat them 2-0, away from home. They just beat Santos Laguna and there is no longer any doubt: Rayados found its best stage in the final stretch of the tournament. Rayados is, of course, one of the main candidates to win the trophy.
Injuries continue not to let Monterrey rest, so Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, taking advantage of the fact that they were already classified for the next round, allowed himself to make a couple of modifications to the starting eleven. This is how Rayados stopped today:
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gallardo, Medina, Guzmán and Bustos
Midfielders: Romo, Rojas, González, Garza and Meza
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori
These are those absent from Rayados for next Saturday’s game against the White Roosters of Querétaro: Axel Grijalva, Héctor Moreno, Sergio Canales, Edson Gutiérrez, Erick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo and Rodrigo: the ‘Búfalo’ Aguirre.
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Querétaro #J17