Monterey He has had an unbeatable season in the tournament Closure 2023 of the MX League. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich has a guaranteed super leadership with one day to go and will close their participation in the regular phase by receiving cougars in the Steel Giant.
In the last five matches between these two squads, Monterrey has achieved two victories, two draws and only one defeat. For the duel this Saturday, April 29, Rayados comes out as the clear favorite to keep the three points, although the UNAM team will be a tough nut to crack.
Universidad Nacional is playing its place in the playoffs and needs to get a good result against the leaders and top candidates for the title. These are the suspended and injured players of Monterrey for the duel of day 17 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.
For the duel against the cats, Rayados will be able to count on practically their entire squad. The albiazules will have the absences of Edson Gutiérrez and Luis Cárdenas for this commitment: the right-back has a knee injury that has sidelined him from activity for a good part of the tournament, while the goalkeeper suffered a concussion in mid-April.
Looking ahead to matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023, Monterrey has no players suspended due to card accumulation. However, Stefan Medina and Luis Romo have been shown a yellow card four times this season, so they will have to be careful in this duel.
Liga MX clubs have the option to remove their players’ accumulated cards at the end of the regular season. For this, they have to pay a fine.
#Rayados #Monterrey #Injured #suspended #Pumas #matchday #Clausura
