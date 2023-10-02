They do not work on par with their colleagues:

-Germán Berterame

-Rodrigo Aguirre

– Luis Romo, who suffered a blow to the back in the royal classic.

The three of them work out at the gym.@deportesazteca7 pic.twitter.com/iWl9nJ2sCY

— AlecsAguir El Regio Aguirre (@AlecsAguir) September 28, 2023