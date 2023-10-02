Striped He did not see action on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince his match against Santos Laguna was rescheduled until November 8 because the stadium BBVA Bancomer Stadium was not in good condition after the singer’s concert The Weeknd.
Likewise, it must be remembered that his Date 4 match against Tijuana Xolos is also pending, which will take place on October 25 at El Gigante de Acero. In any case, La Pandilla opens the double date actions this Tuesday, October 3 when it visits the Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadium for Date 11.
More news about Liga MX
Although Monterrey will continue without the injured, the Argentine German Berterame and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, there is already good news about his return. In accordance with Newscast and Multimedia Sports, both will return in the same month of October. He Buffalo would be ready for his clash against Cougars in it University Olympic Stadium on October 22, while the Cordovan would appear on October 28 against the America on royal soil.
The one who left his injury behind was Alfonso Gonzalezremembering that he already saw action in the Royal Classic when entering change. However, it must be remembered that the youth team is on the injured list. Alex Grijalvawho misses the entire semester, as well as Luis Romowho has had lower back discomfort for weeks, which worsened after the Royal Classic. Therefore, he is probably not against the camoteros.
On the subject of those suspended, Ali Avila He will still not be able to see action because he was given two games of punishment and before Santos Laguna would have complied with the sanction, however, by not taking the match, he will have to be absent before Puebla. In addition to this, Jordi Cortizo You must be extremely careful because if you receive a new yellow card you will be suspended for accumulation.
Regarding the Argentine Rogelio Funes Morihe was already seen training alongside his teammates in El Barrial after leaving his Achilles tendon injury behind, so he could return to the starting lineup against La Franja, and he was also seen coming in as a reliever in the Royal Classic.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Puebla #Matchday #Apertura