Monterrey will debut in the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament next Saturday, January 13 at the Gigante de Acero. The team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to leave behind the failures experienced in 2023 and try to return to the top places in Mexican soccer.
The Sultana del Norte team will go into this duel as a big favorite against La Franja. For this commitment, 'Tano' Ortiz will be able to count on practically all the players on the squad.
Monterrey does not have suspended players for its debut in the Clausura 2024 against Puebla. However, Rayados will have at least two out due to injury for the start of this season.
These are Áxel Grijalva and Jesús Manuel 'Tecatito' Corona, who have not yet been cleared to return to the playing fields. It is expected that the former Porto and Sevilla player can be taken into account in the coming weeks; Grijalva's injury is more serious and he will be away from the team for longer.
Sergio Canales' situation is still not very clear. The Spanish midfielder recovered from a myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps, but suffered it in a friendly duel against Mazatlán on January 6.
In a subsequent interview, the Spanish player stated that he came off as a precaution in this friendly duel and not because of any relapse of his injury. However, Canales could not confirm if he would be taken into account for the debut against Puebla.
More news about Liga MX
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Puebla #Clausura
Leave a Reply